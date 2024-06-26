Be impartial and uphold the Constitution, opposition MPs tell new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Om Birla

New Delhi:

Three-time BJP MP Om Birla was today elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term after the NDA candidate won the election by voice vote. The election also saw a moment of unusual bonhomie between the Treasury and Opposition benches when Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi approached Birla to congratulate him and also shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the House applauded Mr Birla for his election, the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted him to the Speaker’s chair. Congratulating Mr Birla, the Prime Minister said his “sweet smile keeps the entire House happy”. “It is a matter of honor that you have been elected to this position for the second time,” said the Prime Minister.

Opposition leaders also congratulated the president but added a strong message that the opposition must be allowed to speak as they too represent the voice of the people.

“I trust that they will allow us to speak. The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India’s voice is allowed to be heard. So the idea that the House can be run efficiently by silencing The voice of the Opposition is an undemocratic idea and this election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution,” said Gandhi, who is now the leader of the Opposition. Several opposition leaders also mentioned in their congratulatory messages the mass suspension of deputies in the last legislature.

Addressing the House, Birla said all members must work together for the nation. Calling on members to ensure decorum in the House, he said a difference must remain between protest in the sansad (House) and protest in sadak (street).

This was only the third election for Lok Sabha Speaker after Independence. The vote took place after the Congress forced a contest and fielded its eight-time MP K Suresh as a challenger. The numbers, however, were clearly on Mr Birla’s side. While the NDA candidate had the support of 297 MPs, the opposition election had 232.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is usually elected by consensus. This time, the government had asked opposition parties for support. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge then responded that he will support the NDA candidate if the vice president is named from the opposition benches.

However, the government made it clear that it is not currently considering the possibility of a vice-presidential position or the possibility of it being filled by the opposition. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “We asked them for their support for the speaker’s post, but they said they would support it, but they wanted the vice-president’s post. We told them that the election process for both posts is different. The “The process of electing the president takes place before the vice president. Therefore, it is not correct to combine both.”

Mr Gandhi lashed out at the government yesterday, alleging that the Prime Minister talks about cooperation but acts differently. He said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who was trying to get support from opposition parties, had not responded to Kharge.

“Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to extend his support… the entire opposition said we will support him, but the convention is that the vice president should be on our side. Rajnath Singh said he would call again… but “He hasn’t done it yet…The prime minister is asking for cooperation, but our leader is being insulted.”

It may be noted that the post of vice president, traditionally allotted to an opposition MP, was vacant in the last Lok Sabha. In the previous one, the BJP had named M Thambi Durai from its ally AIADMK.