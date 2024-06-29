Barack Obama’s weak support for former vice president and president Joe Biden

Barack Obama came out in support of his former vice president Joe Biden after the first presidential debate (File)

Raleigh:

A fired-up Joe Biden came out on top on Friday as he tried to make up for a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, insisting he was the right man to win the US presidential election in November.

Biden’s appearance at a campaign rally in the swing state of North Carolina came amid rumors in his alarmed Democratic Party about replacing the 81-year-old as its candidate, and shortly before the country’s most influential newspaper would urge him to step aside.

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as well as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden admitted to his supporters in unusually confessional remarks.

“But I know how to tell the truth. I know how to do this job,” he said to loud applause, vowing: “When you get knocked down, you get up.”

Biden’s team was in damage control mode after Thursday’s debate, when he often hesitated, stumbled over words and lost his train of thought, exacerbating fears about his ability to serve another term.

He hoped to dispel scruples about his advanced age and expose Trump as a habitual liar.

But the president failed to counter his bombastic rival, who offered a largely unchallenged series of false or misleading statements on everything from the economy to immigration.

On Friday, Biden delivered the lines Democrats wish they had heard in the televised debate.

“Did you see Trump last night? I guess he set – and I say this sincerely – a new record for lies told in a single debate,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump is a real threat to this nation. He’s a threat to our freedom. He’s a threat to our democracy. He’s literally a threat to everything America stands for.”

Trump also returned to the campaign trail on Friday, speaking at a rally in Virginia and launching his usual attacks on Biden in a rambling speech.

“It’s not his age, it’s his competence,” Trump said.

“The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate, but whether America can survive four more years of corrupt Joe Biden.”

A new democrat?

Trump addressed the chances of Biden being replaced by another candidate, saying, “I really don’t think so because he’s doing better in the polls than any of the (other) Democrats.”

So far, no senior Democratic figure has publicly called on Biden to withdraw, and most are toeing the party line of keeping the current ticket.

“I will never turn my back on President Biden,” California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has figured prominently on lists of potential replacement candidates, said immediately after the debate.

Forcing a change in the ticket would be politically complicated, and Biden would have to decide himself to withdraw to make way for another candidate before the party convention next month.

Biden overwhelmingly won the primary votes and the party’s 3,900 delegates heading to the convention in Chicago are indebted to him.

If he leaves, the delegates would have to find a replacement.

“There are bad debate nights,” wrote Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, on X.

But the choice “is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary people all his life and someone who only cares about himself.”

But the Democratic show of loyalty and Biden’s challenge in North Carolina were not enough for The New York Times.

The newspaper criticized Biden’s campaign as a “reckless gamble” on the threat posed by Trump, and its editorial board, which is separate from the newsroom, called for the president to step aside.

“The greatest public service Mr. Biden can perform now is to announce that he will no longer run for re-election,” he said.

A logical, but not automatic, candidate to take Biden’s place would be his vice president, Kamala Harris, who loyally defended his debate performance.

As Democrats fought back, Trump’s allies tried to project calm and confidence.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a senior Republican, said it was clear Biden was not “up to the job.”

“Donald Trump is the only man on that stage who is qualified and capable of serving as the next president,” he said. “The election can’t come soon enough.”

A second debate is scheduled for September 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)