Barack Obama’s half-sister among protesters tear-gassed in Kenya: report

Kenyan activist Auma Obama, half-sister of former US President Barack Obama, was among protesters who were attacked with tear gas on Tuesday during demonstrations outside the parliament building in Nairobi, a CNN interview showed.

Police opened fire on protesters attempting to storm Kenya’s legislature on Tuesday, with at least five protesters dead, dozens injured and sections of the parliament building set alight as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

A CNN reporter took Auma Obama aside and asked her why she was there.

“I’m here because… look what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They’re demonstrating with flags and banners. I can’t even see anymore,” he said, beginning to cough and shielding his eyes from the spreading smoke.

“They are throwing tear gas at us.”

A man behind her carried a sign that read: “Colonialism never ended in Kenya,” while another shouted: “This is our country. This is our nation.”

Auma Obama previously posted photos of herself on Twitter during the protest.

Former President Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment on the incident involving his sister or the violence in Kenya.

