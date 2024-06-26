Bail application for sex crimes accused Prajwal Revanna rejected

In another setback for sex crimes accused Prajwal Revanna, a Bengaluru court rejected his bail plea.

On Wednesday, after hearing a petition related to a complaint registered at the Holenarasipur police station against the former MP and his father HD Revanna, the special public prosecutor informed the special court for public representatives that charges of rape in under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The prosecutor argued that, taking into account the seriousness of the crime, bail should not be granted.

The 33-year-old, grandson of former chief minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, has been suspended by his party, the Janata Dal Secular. He is in the custody of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to investigate his alleged sexual offences.