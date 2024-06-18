Babar Azam’s ‘great fall’ in ICC events linked to this great cause of Pakistan Great

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez questioned star batsman Babar Azam for not improving his game during the ICC events. Hafeez’s comment comes after Babar failed to help Pakistan qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. While Babar watched Pakistan at home in their final group match against Ireland, fans and pundits questioned his approach during the match. Chasing 107 to win, Pakistan continued to lose wickets at the other end. However, Babar scored a cautious 32 not out off 34 balls to salvage some pride for Pakistan.

Hafeez expressed concern over Babar’s form in ICC events and questioned whether the same is due to the captaincy burden.

“I feel sorry for Babar Azam. For a quality player like him, taking a major fall during ICC events is a big worry. And only Babar Azam can answer this. Is it because of his captaincy?” Hafeez asked while spoke in PTV Sports.

Hafeez suggested that only Babar can explain the reason for his difficulties in performing at ICC events.

“I want him to be the best run-getter for Pakistan and he has that ability. But when it comes to bilateral series, Babar is at the top but in the ICC event he is way down. So this big drop in his form is a cause for concern” . concern and only Babar can answer it or maybe someone else,” he added.

“The knock was very good against Ireland. The wickets were falling at the other end and as a senior professional it is your responsibility to stay till the end and finish the game,” Hafeez explained.

Fans and analysts have criticized the Pakistani team management for not picking the right players for the World Cup.

The 2024 edition marked a dramatic drop for Pakistan from the last World Cup two years ago, when it reached the final.

Pakistan will host next year’s Champions Trophy and a major shake-up is being called for in the team and management.

(With AFP Entries)