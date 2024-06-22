Babar Azam contemplates ‘legal notice’ to counter criticism. The report makes a big claim

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to take legal action against YouTubers and former cricketers who accused him of “misconduct” during his campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Geo News reported, citing sources. Babar and the Pakistan team received criticism from former players and fans due to their World Cup campaign. Sources informed Geo News that during Pakistan’s campaign, a social media campaign was used to “target” Babar, making him feel “disheartened”.

It was also reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal department is collecting evidence related to statements made by YouTubers and former cricketers.

Some of the players and officials arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on a private airline flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

Returning players included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan and senior manager Wahab Riaz. But some of the players on the 15-member team decided to extend their stay in the United States after their shocking early exit from the tournament.

Babar, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan, are expected to depart on Saturday.

After playing the final against England in the last edition of the competition, Pakistan was eliminated from the ongoing World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead game after India and the United States, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan, qualified in Group A, suffered consecutive defeats against co-hosts United States and then bitter rivals India.

They bounced back with two straight wins, but it wasn’t enough to turn around their woeful campaign and secure a spot in the Super 8.

Pakistan’s next white-ball series will be against Australia in November. The Men in Green will take part in a three-match ODI series, starting on November 4.

