Babar Azam and five others will not return to Pakistan after the shock of the T20 World Cup, they will go to…

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous World Cup campaign. T20. The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. The aforementioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London. Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the UK, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will head to their respective homes. With no immediate commitments on the horizon, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the coaching staff to return to their countries, the report added.

Pakistan had a terrible outing in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup, which ended with a narrow three-wicket win against Ireland on Sunday in their last match.

They suffered defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India before defeating Canada by seven wickets.

With four points from as many games, Pakistan finished third in their group and missed out on a place in the Super Eight, while India and the United States sealed their places after finishing in the top two.

The Pakistan team will now face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series at home in August, followed by England’s tour of Pakistan in October.

