Babar Azam and Co face match-fixing allegations, PCB breaks silence

After allegations of match-fixing and spot-fixing against the Pakistan cricket team surfaced online, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked those making such claims to provide ‘evidence’. The board also said that legal action will be taken against those if any allegation is made without any proof. The PCB statement was not official since Cricket Pakistan cited a source from the governing body. While the source confirmed that the PCB is aware of the “negative comments”, he called the allegations “baseless”. It is worth noting that such allegations against Babar Azam and Co. are emerging after their early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the confines of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, unfounded accusations such as match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” a PCB source said. quoted by the Pakistan-based news organization.

The news outlet also asked if the board would conduct an investigation while responding to the claims.

“PCB has no doubt, so why should we conduct an investigation? Those who made the allegations must provide proof. We have instructed our legal department to issue notices to such persons and demand proof. If it is not provided, we will seek a compensation for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that the decision will be taken within six months,” sources added.

After Pakistan’s elimination in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, former cricketers and administrators have been quite aggressive in criticizing the Babar Azam-led team.

From poor fitness to lack of intent, every aspect of Pakistan is under the scanner after the T20 World Cup 2022 runners-up were eliminated from the group stage. Pakistan’s campaign began with two losses against T20 World Cup debutants United States and former champions India. They were never able to recover from those losses despite winning the last two games.

A senior journalist, Mubashir Lucman, raised a serious allegation against Babar, which is that the Pakistan captain was gifted an expensive car. Late last year, his elder brother gifted Babar an Audi e-Tron GT. In India, the approximate cost of the car is approximately INR 2 crore, while in Pakistan it is more than double.

The journalist said in a video that has gone viral: “Babar Azam has a new e-Tron. He said his brother gifted it to him. I was wondering what his brother does to give away a Rs 7-8 million car. I found Then “Someone told me that if you lose against small teams, even then you will not get plots, so who will stay? I told the person that these are serious accusations. He told me that everyone knows who is doing what.”

The video generated mixed responses with some users saying that people are trying to defame the Pakistan team.