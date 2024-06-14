Babar Azam a ‘fake king’: Pakistan star attacks captain, claims better stats amid poor WC T20 show

Former Pakistan international batsman Ahmed Shehzad has a habit of criticizing Pakistan captain Babar Azam. With Pakistan on the brink of elimination from the 2024 T20 World Cup, Shehzad again launched a scathing attack on Babar on Pakistan’s talk show “Haarna Mana Hai” (Losing is not an option!). This time, the show showed a humiliating comparison between Shehzad and Babar’s T20 World Cup statistics. Mocking Babar’s “King” tag by calling him a “Fake King”, Shehzad claimed that Babar’s statistics are worse than his own. Not only that, Shehzad also accused Babar of not letting young players grow to protect the careers of his friends in Pakistan.

Babar has scored 517 runs in 22 T20 World Cup matches to date, but with a poor strike rate of 112. In comparison, Shehzad has scored 250 runs in 9 games with a strike rate of 126, and even has a century to his name.

“I feel like I could have done better than those stats. But your (Babar’s) stats are worse than mine,” Shehzad said, furious.

“You’ve faced 205 balls in powerplays in T20 World Cups but haven’t managed to hit a single six!” – Shehzad slammed.

“You destroyed the entire national structure. You sacrificed the good players of domestic cricket to accommodate your friends in the team,” Shehzad further criticized.

Shehzad, in particular, blamed Babar for mishandling the development of 22-year-old batsman Saim Ayub.

“It was your responsibility to take care of Saim Ayub’s development, but now his career has ended at such a young age. People are criticizing Ayub after just 25 matches,” Shehzad said.

Shehzad has now asked Babar Azam to take responsibility for his and the team’s poor performance. Pakistan is heading towards elimination from the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“The least you can do now is raise your hand, accept that you had the support and apologize for not being able to deliver a trophy to Pakistan,” Shehzad said.