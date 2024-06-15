‘Azam Khan will not return to Pakistan because…’: T20 World Cup exit sets the Internet on fire

Pakistan’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Friday after the United States qualified for the Super 8 stage in their first appearance. Babar Azam and company, who have taken two points from three games, were hoping for Ireland’s victory over the United States in their previous Group A match. However, fate had other plans in store, as the match between the United States and Ireland was canceled due to heavy rain in Florida, resulting in the co-hosts qualifying for the Super 8 with five points. As Pakistan only has one match left in the group stage, the most they can get is a total of four points.

After Pakistan’s shocking exit from the World Cup, social media was flooded with funny memes when the hashtag “Bye Bye Pakistan” started trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to Pakistan for winning a ticket to Karachi airport Bye Bye Qudrat ka Nizam #USAvsIRE pic.twitter.com/MB6mSAJ0ID – Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) June 15, 2024

Azam Khan will not travel with the team back to Pakistan as he is yet to explore restaurants in Florida. pic.twitter.com/GcWZ7EqdIs – Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 14, 2024

Thanks to their victories over neighbors Canada and heavyweights Pakistan in their first two outings, the United States joined India in the Super Eight stage of the T20 showpiece after their final group match was eliminated.

The United States finished the group’s league campaign with five points from four matches and Pakistan, even if they win their final match against Ireland, can reach a maximum of four points.

Pakistan lost to India in New York on Sunday in a close match and failed to reach the target of 120. Before that, in their first match in Dallas, they suffered a shock defeat in the Super Over against the United States.

The back-to-back defeats meant that Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the Super Eight were now out of their hands. This is another world tournament in which the unpredictable Pakistanis once again left it too late.

Pakistan’s final group match will be against Ireland on Sunday in Florida.

(With PTI inputs)