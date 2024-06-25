Ayodhya Ram temple priest, Acharya Satyendra Das

Acharya Satyendra Das told reporters that there were huge leaks in the roof of the temple.

Ayodhya:

Water was seeping from the roof of the Ram Temple’s sanctum sanctorum after the first heavy rains since it opened to the public, its head priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said on Monday.

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Acharya Das alleged that there were also no arrangements for drainage of rainwater from the temple premises after Saturday midnight rains and urged the temple authorities to take necessary remedial measures.

After senior officials were informed about the incident of water leaking from the roof, temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra reached the temple and gave instructions to repair the roof and make it watertight, temple sources said.

Speaking separately to reporters about the progress of construction of the temple, Mr. Mishra said that work on the first floor was underway and will be completed by July this year, and expressed hope that the construction of the temple would be completed. in December.

Acharya Satyendra Das told reporters that there was heavy leakage from the roof of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the first heavy rains that occurred at midnight on Saturday. Rainwater was seeping from the roof directly above the place where the priest sits in front of the Ram Lalla idol and where people come for VIP darshan, he said.

“It is very surprising that engineers from all over the country are building the Ram temple. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, but no one knew that if it rains, the roof will leak. It is surprising that the roof of a world famous temple is leaking .Why did this happen?” “Such an incident is happening in the presence of such top engineers, which is very wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, rains on Saturday night caused severe flooding on the Rampath road and its adjacent lanes. As sewage water entered houses in the area, the Rampath road and other newly constructed roads in Ayodhya collapsed in some places.

There was flooding from Jalwanpura to Hanumangarhi Bhaktipath and from Tedhi Bazaar to interior areas, locals said.

Reacting to sewage water entering houses on Rampath streets during the rain, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said, “I have started damage control since morning. I have deployed several teams from the municipality to remove water from homes. However, attempts to seek response from senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) did not bear fruit.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in corruption in the construction of temples and civic facilities in the temple city.

“Be it the coffin of martyrs or the temple of God, all these have become opportunities for corruption for the BJP. Even the symbols of faith and purity in the country are just loot opportunities for them,” the BJP chief said. Uttar Pradesh Congress, Ajay Rai. alleged in a statement on Monday.

“It has been clear from the statement of chief priest Satyendra Das that there is water leakage in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple built at a cost of millions of rupees due to early rains and there is no proper drainage system,” he said. .

Rai said, “Not only this, the mask of the BJP, which was beating the drum of development of Ayodhya, has come off with the collapse of the road at many places on the Rampath built at a cost of Rs 624 crore.” He alleged that the BJP has made Ayodhya a “centre of corruption by doing second-rate constructions in a hurry just for electoral gains”.

“The BJP has only done injustice to the people there by not giving them adequate compensation,” he alleged.

