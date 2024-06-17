Austria vs France LIVE, Euro 2024: own goal gives France the advantage | AUT 0-1 FRA at half-time

Austria vs France result LIVE, Euro 2024: France is 1-0 at half-time against Austria in a Euro 2024 Group D clash on Tuesday. France enters Euro 2024 as one of the favorites with players such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Greizmann adding to the star power of Didier Deschamps’ team. France won the World Cup in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2022 when they were defeated by Argentina. They also won the 2021 UEFA Nations League, but the Euro is the only title that has eluded Deschamps since he became head coach in 2012. Austria finished second in their qualifying group behind Belgium and with six consecutive victories and a draw in the last 7 games. Ralf Rangnick’s team will seek to surprise.

Here are the LIVE result and updates from the Euro 2024 match between Austria and France: