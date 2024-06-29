Audit exposes Rs 660-crore healthcare equipment scandal in Chhattisgarh

A recent audit has brought to light major irregularities in the procurement practices of Chhattisgarh State Medical Services Corporation Limited. The audit, covering the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, reveals that medical equipment and reagents worth Rs 660 crore were procured without any corresponding budgetary allocation. This revelation comes from a letter from the Accountant General to the Health Department, obtained exclusively by NDTV.

Key audit findings

The audit found that the corporation purchased medical equipment and reagents and distributed them to 776 primary health care (PHC) facilities. Shockingly, more than 350 of these primary health care facilities lacked the technical staff and storage facilities needed to effectively use the equipment.

Additionally, the audit highlighted that the Director of Health Services placed orders for these items without conducting essential baseline studies or gap analyzes to evaluate the specific needs of each facility. The distribution was uniform in all health centers, without taking into account variations in patient load and specific requirements. This indiscriminate procurement has resulted in high-value equipment remaining idle, with the risk of reagent quality deteriorating.

Field report

At the Bhatgaon Primary Health Centre in Raipur, sophisticated equipment like ultrasound and X-ray machines have been procured, but they remain non-functional due to the absence of specialist doctors. Dr Harshita Tekam of the Public Health Centre said that while basic services like first aid and blood pressure monitoring are available, advanced machines cannot be used until specialists are appointed.

At the Urla Primary Health Centre, many chairs are lying unused due to space constraints. Naresh Sahu, president of the Paramedics Association, criticised the procurement strategy and stressed that patient admission should have been prioritised over the purchase of expensive equipment. He cited the example of a Rs 18-crore PET SCAN Gamma machine purchased in 2018 for the capital’s largest hospital, which remains non-functional.

Official response

The Principal Accountant General has requested a comprehensive audit involving the Chhattisgarh State Medical Services Corporation, Director of Health Services, National Health Mission and field level health care facilities. The audit aims to uncover the extent of mismanagement and ensure accountability.

This revelation raises serious questions about the efficiency and transparency of procurement processes in the state’s health system. As the investigation continues, the cooperation of all relevant facilities has been requested to facilitate a thorough audit.