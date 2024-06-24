Attempt to kill me during BJD regime

There was an attempt to kill me with a bomb blast, the Odisha Chief Minister claimed.

Keonjhar (Odisha):

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged that there was an attempt to kill him during the previous BJD government’s regime by dropping bombs.

Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Jhumpura in his native Keonjhar district.

“There was an attempt to kill me with a bomb blast in Mandua of Keonjhar. However, I was saved thanks to the blessings of God and the love of the people,” he said.

“I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi, on the second day of his visit to Keonjhar, took a tour before attending the rally where he was felicitated.

He also visited the temples of Maa Tarini, Baladev Jew and Lord Jagannath.

“I am the Chief Minister of the people and I have no problem meeting anyone. Come to Bhubaneswar if necessary. I will meet people directly,” Majhi said.

“Today we have the opportunity to be happy and we should celebrate,” he said, remembering his childhood days when he used to visit the weekly Jhumpura market with his mother.

The Chief Minister said that as promised in the BJP manifesto, their priority is to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of rice as MSP of Kharif season. He also said that Rs 50,000 will be paid to each eligible woman under the Subhadra Yojana.

Noting that Keonjhar is rich in natural resources, Majhi said his dream is to build a “Kanojhar sunehra (golden)”.

“We can build a developed Keonjhar if we have the determination to do so,” he added.

