Atishi and Raghav Chadha meet Arvind Kejriwal in jail and discuss water crisis

Atishi and Raghav Chadha met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

New Delhi:

Amid persistent water and power crises in Delhi, State Minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha today said they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in Tihar Jail and were directed to take steps to stop problems as soon as possible.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief is lodged in Tihar Jail No. 2 in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.

“Today I met Kejriwal ji, who is imprisoned in Tihar jail in a false case by the central government. But he still cares about the people of Delhi more than himself. He asked me about the issues related to “He told me that he saw the water crisis in Delhi on television in Tihar,” Mrs. Atishi told reporters outside Tihar jail.

He said Kejriwal has directed them to take all necessary measures and arrangements to overcome the water crisis at the earliest.

“He has directed all AAP legislators to go on the ground and take all possible measures to provide water to people in their areas,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also asked about the power outages in Delhi that occurred due to a fire in Uttar Pradesh two days ago. “He told us to meet the concerned department officials to prevent the power crisis from occurring in the future,” he said.

The Education Minister further said that Kejriwal only thinks about the people of Delhi and their problems even while he remains behind bars.

According to sources in Tihar, both Mrs Atishi and Mr Chadha met Arvind Kejriwal for half an hour at the visiting room (Mulakati Jangla) in Tihar.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Kejriwal in Tihar.

