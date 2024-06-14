At G7 summit, PM Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with Trudeau amid Khalistan row

India has dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here in the southern Italian resort town.

“Always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and the US will continue to work together to promote global good,” Modi said in a post on X along with some photographs of their interaction.

Prime Minister Modi also met Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

This was their first face-to-face meeting after Trudeau claimed that Indian government agents were involved in the murder of a Khalistani separatist in Canada last year. Canada has arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the case.

Ties between India and Canada were severely strained following Trudeau’s allegations. India has dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.” “Delighted to meet UN Secretary General Mr. Antonioguterres in Italy,” Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi had a “good meeting” with UN chief Guterres, his office said.

Prime Minister Modi also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Interactions in Italy continue… Lovely conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” PM Modi posted along with X with a photo with them.

Prime Minister Modi had a “wonderful conversation” with the three leaders, the PMO said.

He also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. “India values ​​strong ties with Jordan,” he said.

Besides India, Italy invited leaders from 11 developing countries from Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.

