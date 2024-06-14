At G7 summit, PM Modi and Pope Francis share a warm hug and then an invitation from India

Prime Minister Modi was seen in a joyful exchange with Pope Francis.

Bari, Italy:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis today met with a warm embrace at the outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, where they joined other world leaders to discuss pressing global issues.

Prime Minister Modi was seen in a joyful exchange with the 87-year-old leader of the global Catholic Church, who was wheeled around the table in a wheelchair to greet the world leaders gathered at the summit venue: Borgo Egnazia .

Prime Minister Modi posted photographs of the meeting and wrote, “I met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serving people and improving our planet. I also invited him to visit India.”

He met with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire your commitment to serving people and improving our planet. He also invited him to visit India. @Pontiffpic.twitter.com/BeIPkdRpUD – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

Speaking about the meeting, Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, archbishop of the Syro-Malabar diocese of Faridabad in India, said in a video message: “It was very nice to see our Prime Minister Modi meeting with Pope Francis this morning in Italy. The statement The official press of the Holy See mentions that after Pope Francis’ speech, there was a bilateral meeting between him and Prime Minister Modi. It is very encouraging for the Christian community to see that our Prime Minister meets with the head of the Catholic Church. that such meetings be held. Strengthen the bond between the Holy See and India. I remember the happy memories of the Christmas reception hosted by Prime Minister Modi. While we appreciate all that our Prime Minister is doing for the Christian community, our wish. is for the newly installed government to be under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi would address the risks and challenges facing the Christian community in our country.”

See: Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Diocese of Faridabad in India, on Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/JzBJ2kRROU – IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2024

“It is up to each of us to make good use of AI,” said the Pope in his speech at the dissemination session on the topic Artificial intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, attended by G7 participants and others. leaders from the Global South invited by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in her capacity as chair of this year’s summit.

He greeted the “Holy Father” and then joined the wheelchair-bound octogenarian as he shook hands with leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

In October 2021, the Prime Minister met with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

At that time, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world. They also discussed the challenges posed by climate change.

The Prime Minister briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India to combat climate change, as well as India’s success in administering one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine. His Holiness is said to have appreciated India’s assistance to needy countries during the pandemic.

According to the PMO, India and the Holy See, the government of the Catholic Church based in the Vatican, maintain friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948.

India, home to Asia’s second-largest Catholic population, is hoping to host a papal visit next year.