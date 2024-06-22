Astronaut Sunita Williams’ return from space delayed due to spacecraft malfunctions

US space agency NASA has confirmed that the return of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS) has been further delayed and no new date has been set for her “happy landing”.

This comes as the spacecraft in which he traveled to space, the Boeing Starliner, has faced a series of failures. Sunita Williams and her companion Butch Wilmore are safe on the ISS along with the other seven crew members who inhabit the “mini-city in space” – the ISS.

Aboard the Boeing Starliner on its inaugural mission, Williams arrived at the ISS on June 5 on what was likely to be a 10-day mission, but has since been extended twice thanks to problems with the small rockets that assist the landing module. the crew to return. to Earth, and a series of helium leaks that plague the Boeing Starliner on its first manned flight.

NASA says the crew is not short on time to leave the station as there are plenty of supplies in orbit and the station’s schedule is relatively open until mid-August.

Initially Ms Williams was potentially due to return on June 14, this was ruled out and NASA set a new date of June 26, this has also been postponed and a new date has yet to be announced.

“NASA and Boeing leaders are fine-tuning the return to Earth of the agency’s Starliner crew flight test spacecraft with astronauts. The move on Wednesday, June 26, eliminates conflict with the undocking and landing of Starliner from a series of planned spacewalks at the International Space Station, while allowing mission teams time to review propulsion system data,” a statement said.

Five of the Boeing Starliner’s 28 thrusters are having problems and there have been five helium leaks on the spacecraft. Experts say a minimum of 14 boosters are required for a safe return.

Boeing says: “Starliner has completed 77 of the original 87 flight test objectives, and the remaining 10 will occur between undocking and landing.”

NASA says mission managers are evaluating future return opportunities following the station’s two planned spacewalks on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 2. Therefore, Williams’ stay in space could be almost a month on her third mission to space.

“Starliner is performing well in orbit while docked with the space station,” said Steve Stich, director of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

“We are strategically using the additional time to clear the way for some critical station activities while we complete preparation for Butch and Suni’s return on Starliner and gain valuable information on system upgrades we will want to perform for post-certification missions. “.

Boeing has faced several setbacks in developing the Starliner and was initially due to complete it with a $4.2 billion contract, but has now spent a total of about $5.7 billion and the road is still uphill as the mission continues. incomplete.

NASA wanted a second alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and therefore the Boeing Starliner was being pushed. Boeing is going through a rough patch overall and its aviation and airplane business has also been stumbling.

NASA says Wilmore and Williams remain integrated with the Expedition 71 crew, assisting with station operations as needed and completing additional in-flight objectives for NASA’s Starliner certification.

Williams is a qualified Navy test pilot, she had already flown into space twice in 2006 and 2012 and, according to NASA data, prior to this Starliner mission, Sunita had already spent a cumulative total of 322 days in space.

“With seven spacewalks lasting a total of 50 hours and 40 minutes, Sunita held the record for total cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut, but Peggy Whitson has since surpassed her with 10 spacewalks.”

Williams helped design the Boeing Starliner, so she should be familiar with all its details.

These delays are not unforeseen in the inaugural missions

“We are taking our time and following the standard process of our mission management team,” Stich said.

“We are letting data drive our decision-making regarding management of the small helium system leaks and thruster performance that we observe during rendezvous and docking. Additionally, given the duration of the mission, it is appropriate “We complete an agency-level review, similar to what was done prior to the return of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 after two months in orbit, to document the agency’s formal acceptance to proceed as planned.”

Meanwhile, the space confrontation community is praying for the safe return of Ms. Williams and Mr. Wilmore, but it could be embarrassing for Boeing if SpaceX’s Crew Dragon were used to rescue astronauts trapped on the space station.

“Feedback from the crew has been overwhelmingly positive and they know that everything we learn in the crew flight test will improve and refine our experience for future crews,” said Mark Nappi, vice president and director of Boeing’s Starliner program.