Astronaut Sunita Williams could have to wait months in space. What NASA is planning now

Boeing Starliner with Sunita Williams on board could wait months in space before returning.

Washington:

Boeing’s first manned test flight of its Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts on board, expected to last just a few days, is expected to face uncertainty because no exact return to Earth has been announced.

NASA Commercial Crew Program director Steve Stich has said the US space agency is considering extending the duration of the Starliner mission from 45 days to 90 days, CNN reported.

Officials have repeatedly hinted that the Starliner, which faced problems with helium leaks and propellant outages on its way to the International Space Station in early June, will be safe to bring home astronauts including Indian-origin Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore.

On Friday, Stich said NASA is considering extending the maximum duration of the Starliner mission from 45 days to 90 days and there is no firm return date on the horizon, according to a CNN report.

In a briefing Friday, the NASA official said, “We’re just looking at the schedule to run (the test in New Mexico) and then review the data.” He further said: “And that’s what the long pole really is, I would say, determining the landing date.”

Stich added: “We are in no hurry to return home.”

Part of that desired extension is due to ground tests that Boeing and NASA plan to conduct in New Mexico, seeking to better understand why some of the Starliner’s boosters failed unexpectedly during the first leg of its journey.

Stich and Mark Nappi, vice president and director of Boeing’s commercial crew program, also said engineers are still unsure of the reason behind the Starliner’s problems.

Nappi said part of the goal of conducting ground testing while the vehicle is still in space is to try to narrow down possible reasons why the thrusters malfunctioned.

Mark Nappi said, “So if (the test in New Mexico) comes back and gives us all the answers, then we can disengage and go home.”

He added: “If the system tells us, ‘Here’s 80 percent of the answer. And if we just do one more test in orbit with Starliner docked, then we can get 100 percent of the answers,’ then we want (Starliner) to be there to be able to get that information.”

Meanwhile, Williams and Wilmore have joined the rest of the crew currently aboard the International Space Station and are performing routine duties.

Several more helium leaks were identified as the spacecraft headed to the International Space Station, along with problems with the propellant. The Starliner service module, a cylindrical fixture on the bottom of the spacecraft that provides much of the vehicle’s power during flight, faced several problems, CNN reported.

According to the design, the service module will not survive return to Earth. The module is jettisoned and destroyed when the Starliner spacecraft re-enters the atmosphere and that is why the Boeing and NASA teams chose to leave the Starliner spacecraft docked safely to the space station while they worked. to learn as much as possible about those problems.

It is not yet clear whether NASA will extend the maximum mission duration to 90 days. Stich said officials should check the Starliner’s battery life for that purpose. Although he noted that batteries are being recharged on the space station, they should perform the same after 90 days as they did during the first 45 days.

The spaceflight industry frequently experiences cost overruns, delays and missed deadlines. However, Boeing has faced challenges that have stood out, particularly when the Starliner program is directly compared to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, CNN reported.

Crew Dragon, part of NASA’s same Commercial Crew Program for transporting astronauts, completed its first test flight in 2020 and has been flying routine missions ever since.

SpaceX did not have the advantage of designing the Crew Dragon spacecraft from its Cargo Dragon vehicle, which for years delivered supplies to the International Space Station before its successor became operational, while Boeing designed Starliner from scratch.

Nappi said: “We have a really good test flight that’s been done so far and it’s being viewed quite negatively.”

In the latest update on the ongoing space mission, Expedition 71 crew members on Friday packed a U.S. cargo ship, cleaned the International Space Station, studied futuristic piloting techniques and conducted vision screenings.

NASA’s Boeing crew flight test astronauts spent the day reconfiguring a space botany facility. In its live blog, NASA stated: “Robotic controllers are scheduled to separate the Cygnus space freighter from the Unity module on July 12 and release it into Earth orbit for disposal over the South Pacific Ocean, ending a period of five and a half months. mission in the orbital laboratory.”

NASA flight engineer Matthew Dominick spent most of Friday loading trash and disposing of equipment inside Cygnus with the help of fellow NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps and Tracy C Dyson. The Canadarm2 robotic arm captured the Cygnus on February 1, carrying more than 8,200 pounds of scientific experiments and supplies for the crew.

Epps operated standard medical imaging equipment found in an optometrist’s office on Earth and looked into Dyson’s eyes. He examined Dyson’s cornea, retina and lens to help flight surgeons understand and counteract the effect of microgravity on crew vision.

Previously, Dyson collected and stored excess space station hardware for disposal. During the day, NASA flight engineer Mike Barratt routed cables and reprogrammed communications systems inside the Columbus laboratory module.

He stored the hardware and components used earlier in the week for the advanced orbital plumbing in the Tranquility module’s bathroom. Mike Barratt refilled the supply kits on both shelves at the Columbus Human Research Center with biomedical equipment, including sample tubes and needles.

On Friday, Starliner commander and pilot Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams performed space botany work on Kibo. They removed the Plant Habitat growth chamber from Kibo’s EXPRESS rack, replaced its chamber and carbon dioxide sensors, and then reinstalled the research device.

In the live blog, NASA said: “NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the performance of Starliner’s propulsion system prior to its return to Earth from the orbiting laboratory. NASA and Boeing leaders participated in a media teleconference today to discuss Starliner and station operations.”

“NASA is now targeting the end of July for the next spacewalk outside the space station. This change allows teams on the ground to continue troubleshooting and understand the water leak in the umbilical service and cooling unit that forced the termination anticipated a spacewalk on Monday, June 24,” he added.

Flight engineer Nikolai Chub practiced planetary and robotic space piloting techniques for future crew members and led two sessions of research exploring ways to create new materials on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, flight engineer Alexander Grebenkin worked around the clock inventorying medical kits and cleaning fans inside the Rassvet module and station commander Oleg Kononenko replaced thermal components on Roscosmos life support hardware.

