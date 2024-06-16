Assam man allegedly procured drone parts for terror group Manipur, arrested

A police case has been registered against the accused, Sanjib Kumar Mishra, under the strict UAPA.

Guwahati:

A man in Assam has been arrested for allegedly procuring drone parts for supplying them to a terrorist group in the Manipur valley areas, sources in the special task force (STF) of the state police said today.

The accused has been identified as Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Noonmati neighborhood in Guwahati.

STF agents recovered a huge number of drone parts from him, sources said. A police case has been lodged against the accused under the strict anti-terrorism law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

The operation to arrest him had been underway for some time and he had been under surveillance, while the STF agent was waiting for him to prepare to send the drone parts to the terror group in Manipur, sources said.

Police sources said the arrest is another major victory in the operation to prevent terrorist logistics from reaching Manipur, where the valley-dominant Meitei community and hill-dominant Kuki tribes have been fighting since May 2023. .

Armed groups from both communities have been using drones to monitor each other’s activity.

On Friday, the STF also arrested another man for allegedly trying to sneak into Manipur with 10 high-end drone batteries for a terror group. STF officers intercepted Khaigoulen Kipgen, 27, at a Sonapur toll plaza on National Highway 27, about 20 kilometers from Guwahati. Kipgen is a resident of Gamngai village in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

However, an association of filmmakers from the Kuki tribes in Manipur refuted allegations against what it called a renowned member of the association, who simply bought drone batteries for work.

Police called the arrest a “breakthrough”, pointing to the use of beyond-line-of-sight military drones by armed groups in Manipur amid the Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict.