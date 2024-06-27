Asaduddin Owaisi says his Delhi house was vandalized with black ink

Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Delhi was attacked twice last year (File)

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief and the party’s lone Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that his house in Delhi’s high-security Ashoka Road area was vandalized with black ink by some unknown miscreants today.

Sharing a video of police officers cleaning the ink off the number plate outside his residence, the MP wrote: “Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have already lost count of the number of times my residence in Delhi has been attacked. When I asked the Delhi Police officers how this was happening right under their noses, they expressed helplessness.”

Today, “unknown evildoers” vandalized my house with black ink. I have lost count of the number of times my residence in Delhi has been attacked. when I asked @Delhi Police Officials said this was happening right under their noses and expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… photo.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 —Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

Tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi said, “Amit Shah, this is happening under your watch. Om Birla, please tell us whether the security of MPs will be ensured or not.”

The MP, who registered a decisive victory in Hyderabad by defeating firebrand BJP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha by over 3.38 lakh votes, also sent a message to the “petty goons who keep targeting my house”.

“To the small-time thugs who keep attacking my house: this doesn’t scare me… be man enough to stand up to me. Don’t sneak away after throwing some ink or throwing a few rocks,” he wrote.

Last year, his home in Delhi was attacked twice: once in August, when two glass panels in a door were found broken, and again in February, when stones were thrown at it and the nameplate was damaged.

In 2022, his convoy was attacked in Uttar Pradesh while the MP was traveling from Meerut to Delhi. Owaisi, who had stepped off the road, had said that four shots had been fired at his caravan. Two men were later arrested in connection with the case.

The five-time MP from Hyderabad sparked a major controversy earlier this week when he expressed solidarity with war-torn Palestine while taking oath as an MP.

The mention sparked massive outrage and strong reactions from Treasury officials, prompting the president to remove it.

However, Mr. Owaisi defended his chant on Palestine and said, “Other members are also saying different things. I said ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’. What is wrong? Tell me what provision of the Constitution. You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to say. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine.”

Asked why he mentioned Palestine, Mr Owaisi clarified: “They are an oppressed people.”

The Hyderabad MP could be disqualified for “demonstrating allegiance to a foreign state, i.e. Palestine,” BJP sources said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje wrote to the Home Minister’s office objecting to the speech and requested the acting president to ask Mr Owaisi to take oath once again.