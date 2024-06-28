As LoP, Rahul’s biggest task will be to keep the opposition stable

Voting for the Lok Sabha Speaker election has been averted, but embers of confrontation still linger. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have signaled that they intend to carry on with business as usual. But while the ruling alliance appears united, the same cannot be said for the opposition. The cracks became visible as soon as the 18th Lok Sabha began functioning on Wednesday.

A different Raúl

One of the first things Om Birla did after being appointed Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 was to recognize Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) from June 9, the day the Congress Working Committee had announced his election. . A different Rahul Gandhi was visible on June 26. Dressed in a formal suit kurta pajama (and not the casual white T-shirt that in the last two years has become his style statement), walked graciously to the Treasury benches to escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to his podium. The handshake between him and Modi was markedly different from Rahul’s dazzling move in July 2018, when he approached the Prime Minister across the House aisle and hugged him.

However, this cordiality was a regular occurrence. Body language betrayed the divide. The two leaders did not exchange pleasantries and the Congress did not formally congratulate Modi after he was elected House leader. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also did not pay any praise to the Congress leader.

Intact fault lines

Over the next five years, the Prime Minister and the LoP will have to meet on several occasions to select important candidates. As LoP, Rahul can also be the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which examines and acts on the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Rahul may choose to appoint a senior member of his party to head the PAC, but overall oversight of him will remain.

By nominating K. Suresh for Presidential election, the Congress has made a symbolic assertion of its renewed status in Parliament. However, the move sparked dissenting notes not only from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had been at loggerheads with the Congress even as it proclaimed its loyalty to the opposition bloc, but also from Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both said they had not been informed of the decision. The INDIA group already seems to have run into a communication challenge.

Moreover, the Congress decided not to seek a division of votes when, after a voice vote, interim Speaker Bhatruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker. But the TMC clearly wanted a division of the House. Later, Congress leaders clarified that they did not see eye to eye with the TMC on the issue.

Friction within the opposition?

Differences within the opposition were also visible when Birla read a resolution to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the state of emergency. He named the Congress and its leader Indira Gandhi while seeking condemnation of that period by the Lok Sabha. The Congress protested, but found itself isolated. The Samajwadi Party or SP (37 seats), TMC (29), DMK (22) and Left parties (eight seats) did not join the Congress members who rushed to the House. They remained seated, indicating that they had no problem with the resolution. The next day, these partners offered a weak defense of Congress, saying that it had apologized for the state of emergency and therefore the resolution was not necessary. These INDIA block parties together control 96 seats, compared to 99 for the Congress.

Meanwhile, Rahul flaunted a red-coloured pocket-sized edition of the Constitution (somewhat reminiscent of Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book brandished in China amid the 1966 Cultural Revolution) as he took oath in the Lok Sabha, proclaiming ‘Jai Samvidhan’. Akhilesh Yadav also waved a copy of the document, but it had a blue cover.UP ke ladke’although they act in unison, they seem to differ in perception.

The SP is an offshoot of the erstwhile socialist parties and the Bharatiya Lok Dal, on whose ‘chakra-haldhar’ symbol the combined opposition had defeated the Congress after the Emergency in 1977. Its leaders were imprisoned during the 19-month suspension of the Constitution. . Many DMK leaders also spent time in jail.

Mamata Banerjee, a TMC member and then a Youth Congress worker, shot to national prominence in 1975 when newspapers published photographs of her dancing in protest on the bonnet of the car in which Jayaprakash Narain, an anti-Emergency crusader, was travelling. Today, the TMC’s support for the Om Birla resolution is a symbol of the TMC’s intention to assert its own identity, independent of the Congress.

Soon after becoming LoP, Rahul reinstated Sam Pitroda as Overseas Congress chief. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan, who had been Congress leader until last year, called Pitroda’s re-election an “egregious insult” to those who had been embarrassed by his racist comments two months earlier.

Rahul faces huge responsibility

In any case, the battle lines are already drawn. The events of January 26 reflect that Narendra Modi knows how to boomerang the opposition’s maneuvers. His comments the previous day on the state of emergency were just a preview of the resolution that the Lok Sabha adopted; They highlighted Congress’s many adventures with the Constitution, contrary to its loud promises to protect it.

Rahul, who is taking up a constitutional post for the first time since becoming an MP in 2004, has to shoulder a huge responsibility. The Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’ envisages that the Houses of Parliament should meet 100 days a year and that one day a week should be devoted to the agenda suggested by the opposition. To achieve these goals, cooperation and not confrontation is imperative. This was not seen today as chaos over demands for a discussion on the NEET dispute led to the Parliament being shut down. It is customary to debate a vote of thanks to the Speaker when a session begins. Such a debate is open; a member can express himself on any issue, including NEET. But it seems that disruption has emerged as the more discussion-friendly option and thus the 18th Lok Sabha ended its first week without any debate.

Parliament is a forum for collective debate and decision-making. It is wise to avoid deviating from this topic as India celebrates 75 years as a republic that acts as a beacon for democracies around the world.

(Shubhabrata Bhattacharya is a retired editor and public affairs commentator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.