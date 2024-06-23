As exam queue increases, 1,500 students will appear for the new NEET-UG test today

The repetition of the medical entrance examination will be carried out in seven centers, six of them new. “While all other examination centers have changed, the one in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same,” said a senior NTA official.

Officials from the National Testing Agency, the examination body and the Ministry of Education will also be present at these centers to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the official said.

On June 13, the testing agency informed the Supreme Court that the score cards of 1,563 candidates who were awarded ‘grace marks’ in the NEET-UG 2024 exam would be canceled and these candidates would be given the option to reappear for the exam on June 23. the results of which will be declared before June 30, or waive the compensatory marks awarded for the loss of time.

The exam was first conducted on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4, ahead of the scheduled announcement date of June 14. Protests were held alleging irregularities and paper leaks, as the results showed that as many as 67 students had passed the exam with a perfect score of 720.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday ruled out cancellation of the NEET exam, saying it cannot jeopardize the careers of thousands of students who legitimately passed the exam due to “isolated incidents of malpractices”.

The Center on Saturday replaced National Testing Agency director general Subodh Singh and set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the functioning of the agency and recommend exam reforms. .

The government has also put in place a strict law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in contests. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 million for violators are some of the harsh measures provided under the law.

Amid a growing row over the undergraduate National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2024, the Health Ministry has decided to postpone the postgraduate NEET exams that were due to be held today.

“Keeping in view the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examinations for medical students,” the Ministry said.