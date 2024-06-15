As Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s Netflix movie paused, a case from 1862 and Narendra Modi’s old blog about it

The Gujarat High Court has stayed the release of ‘Maharaj’, the launch film of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan

Ahmedabad:

In the annals of Indian legal history, few cases have had as profound an impact as the Maharaj Libel case of 1862.

In this historic case, Karsandas Mulji, a fearless journalist and social reformer, stood against the powerful religious establishment of the Vallabhacharya sect.

This case is at the center of ‘Maharaj’, the debut film of Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, whose release on Netflix has been suspended by the Gujarat High Court.

Mulji’s bold allegations of misconduct against Jadunathji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader, played in Jaideep Ahlawat’s film, triggered a sensational trial that captivated the nation. The spiritual leader was accused of exploiting his female devotees under the guise of religious practices.

Interestingly, when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he praised Karsandas Mulji in a blog post, acknowledging his contributions to social reform and the bravery he exhibited during the Maharaj Libel case.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Karsandas Mulji’s dedication to truth and justice, emphasizing how his legacy continues to inspire his efforts towards transparency and accountability in public life.

In his blog about Independence Day in 2010the then Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written: “…Social reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji’s newspaper was also titled “Satya-Prakash”. Gujarat has accepted the path of truth as its weapon to fight against all forms of injustice , negligence and against those who try to defame us.”

He went on to write: “Saanch ne ave na Aanch” (There is no ignominy in telling the truth). “Satya Chhapre Chadi ne Pokarshe” (The truth will always emerge). “Satya No Jay” (The truth always triumphs). This alone is our faith.”

While Karsandas Mulji’s investigative journalism exposed the alleged exploitation of female devotees, the ensuing court battle highlighted the crucial role of the press in challenging entrenched power structures and promoting social justice.

This is the story of a journalist’s unwavering commitment to the truth and the lasting legacy of a case that redefined the boundaries of religious and journalistic authority in India.

Originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 14, the film has faced opposition from followers of the Vaishnavite Pushtimargi sect.

These followers, devotees of Lord Krishna, argue that the film misrepresents their religious practices and disrespects their beliefs. This prompted a petition to the Gujarat High Court, which ordered the temporary suspension of the film’s release.

The Maharaj Libel case of 1862 was a pivotal moment in the legal and social history of India.

Karsandas Mulji published his allegations in his Gujarati weekly, ‘Satya Prakash’. Jadunathji Maharaj, in response, filed a defamation suit against Mulji and the newspaper’s editor, Nanabhai Rustomji Ranina.

The trial, held in the Bombay High Court, attracted widespread public and media attention. Beginning on January 25, 1862, and concluding on March 4, 1862, the case featured extensive testimony from various people, including missionaries and doctors, who corroborated Mulji’s accusations.

The sentence, handed down on April 22, 1862, was a historic victory for Mulji. The court recognized his role as a journalist in exposing irregularities and promoting moral integrity in society. Mulji was ordered to receive compensation of Rs 11,500 for his legal costs, which amounted to Rs 13,000.

Liberals and reformists across India celebrated the verdict. Mulji was hailed as the “Indian Luther”, after the Protestant reformer Martin Luther, for his bravery in challenging corrupt religious practices.

The case underscored the importance of press freedom and the vital role of journalism in social reform. It also led to greater scrutiny of religious figures and practices in India.

In the current controversy, the petitioners argue that the film’s depiction of historical events could incite religious tensions and misinform the public about their beliefs.

The High Court’s decision to stay the film’s release highlights the role of the judiciary in balancing creative expression with social harmony.

Legal experts have weighed in on the case, pointing out the complexities involved in resolving issues related to artistic freedom and religious sentiments.

“The court must carefully consider the historical context and the intention of the filmmakers, while ensuring that the performance does not lead to unrest or communal discord,” said lawyer and constitutional expert Rajeev Dhavan.