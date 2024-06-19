Arvind Kejriwal’s custody in liquor policy case extended till July 3

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on corruption charges.

A Delhi court today extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, jailed since April 1, to July 3 in a corruption case linked to Delhi’s liquor policy.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 on allegations of corruption in Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

The Supreme Court granted him provisional release on May 10 to campaign for the elections, following which the AAP chief held a series of protests across the country. He returned to jail on June 2.

The probe agency believes that the Delhi Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the policy and seeking bribes in exchange for liquor licenses.

The agency claimed that the AAP received bribes of Rs 100 million which were later used to finance its election campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

The AAP and Kejriwal denied all charges and termed the arrest and case a “political vendetta”.

The arrest also triggered a political row between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc of which the AAP is a member.