Arvind Kejriwal’s bail probe agency

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court stopped the scheduled bail release of Arvind Kejriwal after an urgent petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) just hours before the Delhi Chief Minister was due to emerge from Tihar jail. The agency The High Court said that until it heard the petition, the trial court’s order granting bail to Mr. Kejriwal would not be implemented.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, opposed the trial court’s decision to grant bail to Mr. Kejriwal, terming it “perverse” and highlighting serious procedural irregularities. “The order of the trial court is completely wrong,” Raju told the bench comprising Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

“We show material but we don’t consider anything. There are two ways bail can be cancelled. If the relevant facts are not considered and the irrelevant facts are considered, that is grounds for canceling the bail. What I am saying is look at the strength of the “Could they have granted bail, but not in this way, a totally perverse order,” he added.

Citing a 2014 Supreme Court precedent, Raju stressed the importance of ensuring that bail decisions are based on sound legal reasoning and a comprehensive evaluation of all relevant facts. “The trial court should not have overlooked relevant aspects and should not have relied on irrelevant considerations,” he said.

“The court did not listen to our arguments, did not properly examine the evidence we presented and dismissed our concerns without due consideration,” he added.

The High Court, while temporarily staying the bail order, indicated that a thorough examination of the ED’s plea would be carried out before taking any further decision. “Until the matter is fully examined and evaluated, the decision of the trial court granting bail cannot be implemented,” the court stated.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on money laundering allegations while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the lieutenant governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged that the money Kejriwal got from liquor sellers was used to fund the party’s campaign in Goa as he is the AAP coordinator.