Arvind Kejriwal to remain in prison

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file).

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal will remain in jail after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday afternoon upheld his interim suspension in a lower court granting the Chief Minister regular bail in the alleged liquor policy case.

The High Court argued that the lower court, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, “failed to apply its discretion” in granting bail and pointed out what it called errors of judgment. These included not giving the prosecution enough time to argue the application and not adequately discussing the conditions of release in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which Mr Kejriwal was charged.

“The averments and allegations made in the main petition (in which the prosecution challenged Mr. Kejriwal’s bail order) require due consideration…” the High Court said, stating that the lower court had also not “discussed Arvind Kejriwal’s indirect liability under Section 70 of the PMLA.”

Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing live updates | AAP chief to remain in jail

“This court has (therefore) decided that the retiring judge (in the Rouse Avenue court, Niyay Bindu) did not properly appreciate the material on record and the contentions of ED,” the High Court said.

“Accordingly, the request is upheld and the execution of the impugned order is suspended.”

The Education Department had moved the High Court on bail

Last week the Enforcement Directorate, the federal agency that arrested the AAP leader in March in connection with the liquor policy case, had approached the High Court. The ED filed a last-minute petition challenging the regular bail order of a city court, which it termed “perverse” and “defective”.

READ | Close to release, Kejriwal’s bail on hold until further court decision

The High Court heard both sides and then ordered an interim stay on Mr Kejriwal’s release pending its full verdict today. On Monday, Kejriwal filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against that interim suspension.

The Supreme Court denied immediate relief to the Delhi Chief Minister, pointing out that it would be improper for him to intervene when the High Court had reserved its ruling.

READ | ‘What happened is unusual’: High Court on Kejriwal’s bail hearing

However, he admitted that the High Court’s actions were “unusual”; Judge Manoj Misra said: “In matters of stay, orders are not reserved but are passed on the spot. What has happened here is unusual.”

“Why can’t I be free?” Kejriwal argued

In the top court, which last month granted Kejriwal interim bail to enable him to campaign for his party and the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA in the general elections, the AAP leader argued that the “balance of convenience” was in his favor. . “If bail is revoked, he will return to jail… like he did after interim release from the Supreme Court,” senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi had said.

Singhvi also referred to the high court’s order granting Kejriwal interim bail, in which it acknowledged that the AAP leader is not a “habitual offender” and has no criminal record.

“Why can’t I be free in the meantime? I have a sentence in my favor…” he had asked.

Last Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted Mr. Kejriwal regular bail.

READ | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

The court accepted his argument that the case against him rested solely on statements from former defendants who have since become government witnesses. “The circumstances have to be so intrinsically linked that they lead to guilt. The statements of tainted people discredit the prosecution’s case. There is no evidence that Rs 100 crore came from the ‘Southern Group’. There is no evidence,” he argued.

Why was Mr Kejriwal arrested?

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on money laundering allegations while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the lieutenant governor raised red flags.

The ED has alleged that the money Kejriwal and the AAP got from liquor sellers (around Rs 100 crore) was used to finance the party’s election campaign in Goa and Punjab.

Both Kejriwal and the AAP have dismissed the charges, calling it a political vendetta and pointing out that despite months of searching, the ED is yet to find the alleged bribe money.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.