Arvind Kejriwal to be released from jail today, probe agency challenges his bail

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party leaders will come to greet Arvind Kejriwal when he emerges from Tihar jail today after he was granted bail in a corruption case linked to Delhi’s liquor policy. A Delhi court granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister after his lawyer argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not presented evidence against Kejriwal. The probe agency has challenged the bail before the Delhi high court.

But ahead of Mr. Kejriwal’s release today afternoon, the AAP will present a united front as they protest against water scarcity in the national capital. Water Minister Atishi and Mr Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will visit Raj Ghat today, where the former begins an indefinite hunger strike.

Delhi has been hit by a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, which has been compounded by a severe water crisis. The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court alleging that neighboring Haryana is blocking water from entering the national capital.

Atishi in his appeal said, “Until Haryana releases water into the Yamuna, water scarcity will continue in Delhi. Munak canal receives very little water and on the other hand, Wazirabad dam does not receive water. Yamuna water goes for water treatment and then gets upset with the Delhi public after the new treatment. But there is no water in Yamuna, which is why the supply was stopped, I can go before the Haryana government with folded hands and ask for it to be stopped. save the lives of the Delhi public.

Around 4 pm today, Atishi and other AAP leaders will go to Tihar jail while Kejriwal comes out of the jail.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 on allegations of money laundering while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the lieutenant governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged that the money Kejriwal got from liquor sellers was used to fund the party’s campaign in Goa as he is the AAP coordinator.

Kejriwal and the AAP have maintained from the beginning that the Center has been misusing its agencies to harass the opposition with false cases.

Yesterday, the judge ordered the release of Mr. Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, but imposed certain conditions before granting him relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence witnesses.

The judge also ordered Kejriwal to appear in court whenever necessary and cooperate with the investigation.