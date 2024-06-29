Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi liquor policy case

Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to remand for 14 days

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody in the Delhi liquor policy case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI said it needs Kejriwal’s custody in the “interest of investigation and justice”.

Earlier today, Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved the order for Mr Kejriwal to be produced before the court after his three-day CBI custody ended.

In its remand application, the CBI alleged that Mr Kejriwal was uncooperative and gave evasive replies.

“When confronted with the evidence, he failed to give proper and truthful explanation regarding enhancement of profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, without any study or justification,” the CBI said.

“He also failed to explain why during the peak of the second wave of Covid, cabinet approval for the revised excise policy was obtained by hastily circulating it on a day, when the South Group accused were camping in Delhi and holding meetings with his close associate Vijay Nair,” the CBI said.

The central agency alleged that Mr Kejriwal evaded questions about his associate Vijay Nair’s meetings with stakeholders in the liquor business in Delhi. Mr Kejriwal could not give a proper explanation about his meeting with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Arjun Pandey and Mootha Gautham, both accused in the case.

“He, being a senior politician and Chief Minister of Delhi, is a very influential person, therefore, there are credible reasons to believe that he may influence the witnesses and evidence already placed before him during custodial interrogation and also the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation,” the CBI application said.

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) first detained Mr. Kejriwal on allegations of money laundering while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after he The lieutenant governor will raise the alarms. The ED has alleged that the money Mr. Kejriwal received from liquor vendors was used to fund the party’s campaign in Goa as he is the AAP coordinator.

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have maintained from the beginning that the Center has been misusing its agencies to harass the Opposition with false cases.