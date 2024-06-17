Army Colonel Manpreet Singh’s wife killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter in Anantnag

Manpreet Singh was a revered commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit.

Anantnag:

In a heartbreaking story of love and loss, seven-year-old Kabir is unaware of the harsh reality that his father will never return and the young man relentlessly sends voice messages to Colonel Manpreet Singh’s number begging him to return.

“Papa bus ek baar aa jao, phir Mission pe chale jana (Papa, please come back once and then you can resume your duties).” Some of these heartfelt messages are whispered secretly to avoid the watchful eye of his mother, while Kabir implores his father to make a video call.

Colonel Singh’s last act of valor came during a joint operation on September 13 last year, when he, along with other soldiers, engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the forests surrounding Gadool village. Despite his bravery, Colonel Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of JK Police Humanyun Bhat and Sepoy Pardeep Singh made the ultimate sacrifice, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew them and they admired

Colonel Singh, revered commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), is remembered as a hero in the areas worst affected by terrorism – Larkipora, Zaldoora and Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many locals remember him as a symbol of bravery, leadership and selfless sacrifice in these areas which are primarily the Area of ​​Responsibility, or AOR in military parlance, of the 19 RR. His legacy lives on in people’s hearts.

Colonel Singh’s absence weighs heavily on his family members, particularly his wife Jagmeet, who vividly remembers the time when she planted two chinar trees and affectionately named them after her children: Kabir and Vani.

“He had said that we would come back after 10 years to see these trees again. But now…” Jagmeet said, his muffled voice summing up the uncertainty and pain that has befallen the family.

Jagmeet shared with PTI over the phone from Mohali in Punjab how deeply passionate Colonel Singh was about improving the lives of people in Kashmir and also spoke about the difficulties of making his own children understand that he is not coming back.

“Often, Mann (Colonel Manpreet) would receive calls in the dead of night and would quickly ensure that help was provided,” he said, adding that the help could be to resolve a personal dispute or for hospitalization, it could be for anything.

She said locals invited her husband to weddings, to celebrate the birth of a child and Eid. “It was like a big family,” Jagmeet said.

Recalling her last conversation with him, which lasted 32 seconds, Jagmeet said, “Operation mein hoon (I’m on operation) were her last words before I never heard from him again.” Colonel Singh’s dedication to the community extended beyond his military duties.

He was instrumental in rehabilitation efforts, particularly in helping drug addicts find a path to recovery. Those who knew him fondly remember Colonel Singh’s impact on empowering women and fostering a sense of community through sport and education.

Rubbiya Sayeed, a well-known cricketer from Anantnag, recalled Colonel Singh’s impact on the community. “He believed that sport played an important role in building a society… There were many drug addicts who he sent to rehab,” she said.

Sayeed said Colonel Singh’s focus on empowering women to be self-reliant and financially independent showed his commitment to building a better society through sports and education.

“It was actually a healing touch for the people and the 19 RR headquarters had become the most welcoming place for the people, where the focus was on training the youth and reasoning with them about their better future,” he said with muffled voice

Local residents spoke of Colonel Singh’s kindness and support, highlighting his gentlemanly behavior and positive influence on young people.

“I have never seen a gentleman officer like him. He used to treat me like his brother,” Rayees said and recalled how his son played with Kabir. “He was probably one of our last resources when we were in trouble,” he said.

The Zaldoora Gurdwara is a testament to his generosity. The 19 RR, which draws its personnel mainly from the SIKH LI, provided a generator to ensure no power outages and uninterrupted recitation of ‘Gurubani’.

