Army builds 70-foot Bailey bridge in flood-hit Sikkim in 72 hours

Unprecedented heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in Sikkim.

Gangtok, Sikkim:

Army engineers from Trishakti Corps constructed a 70-foot Bailey bridge on Gangtok’s Dikchu-Sanklang highway in 72 hours to restore connectivity to areas cut off due to recent floods in Sikkim.

According to PRO Defense, Guwahati, the construction work began on June 23 and was completed within 72 hours.

#LOOK | Supporting the efforts of BRO and local administration to restore connectivity and return normalcy to areas isolated due to recent floods in Sikkim, Army Engineers of Trishakti Corps constructed a 70 feet Bailey Bridge on Dikchu – Sanklang road, defying the incessant… image.twitter.com/NMQS2hawIC — AIN (@ANI) June 27, 2024

“Supporting the efforts of BRO and local administration to restore connectivity and return normalcy to areas isolated due to recent floods in Sikkim, Army Engineers of Trishakti Corps constructed a 70 feet Bailey Bridge on Dikchu – Sanklang road , braving incessant rains and technical challenges limitations”, PRO Defense, Guwahati.

“The recent floods in Sikkim have led to disruption in road communications in many areas of North Sikkim. Responding to calls for reconstruction efforts, Army engineers constructed a Bailey Bridge at Dett Khola on the Dikchu-Sanklang axis .The work started on June 23 & completed in 72 hours, operating in difficult weather conditions The bridge is an important link to enable vehicular traffic from Dikchu to Sanklang towards Chungthang. critical medical aid for affected people in the Mangan district according to PRO Defensa.

“Mr. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, State Forest Minister and State Secretary for Disaster Management, visited the site on June 27, 2024 and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army in completing the bridge at a rapid pace,” stated PRO Defense.

Incessant rains since June 11 have caused destruction in North Sikkim. Unprecedented heavy rains have caused multiple landslides and gaps on roads leading to North Sikkim such as Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang and Rangrang-Toong, cutting off connectivity with the region.

Earlier on June 23, Indian Army engineers from Trishakti Corps constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in North Sikkim to reconnect border villages that were cut off due to continued heavy rains, giving respite to locals who They live in those places, the army said. saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)