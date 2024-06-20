Anupam Kher after two men steal his office safe

Anupam Kher’s office approached the police after noticing the broken doors and lodged an FIR (File)

New Delhi:

Two thieves allegedly broke into actor Anupam Kher’s office in Mumbai and stole an entire safe from the accounts department. The negatives of a film produced by the actor’s firm were in the safe along with other valuables, Kher said in a post on X.

The veteran actor shared a video with the publication showing the broken lock of his Andheri office door and wrote, “This video was made by the people in my office before the police came!” The door lock was also broken.

Last night, at my office on Veera Desai Road, two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe of the accounting department (which they probably couldn’t break into) and the negatives of a film produced by our company that were in a box . Went. Our office has filed an FIR. pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

CCTV footage reportedly saw the two robbers getting into an autorickshaw with the stolen items.

Mr. Kher’s office approached the police after noticing the broken doors and lodged an FIR.

“Last night, two thieves broke down two doors of my office on Veera Desai Road and stole the entire account department safe (which they probably couldn’t break into) and the negatives of a film produced by our company that were in a box. Our office “has lodged an FIR and the police have assured that the thieves will be caught very soon because in the CCTV camera both of them can be seen sitting in a car with the goods,” he wrote.