Antarctic study reveals ‘tipping point’ for rampant melting of ice sheets

Paris:

Scientists have discovered a new tipping point toward “uncontrolled melting” of the Antarctic ice sheets, caused by warm ocean water getting between the ice and the land on which it sits, according to a published study. on Tuesday.

Although this type of melting has been previously studied, the models used by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to project the impact of global warming on Antarctica do not yet take this phenomenon into account.

They have also systematically underestimated the ice loss observed so far, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

As ocean temperatures rise due to human-caused global warming, Antarctica’s ice sheets are melting, threatening a rise in global sea levels and putting coastal communities at risk.

“The increase in ocean temperature may lead to a tipping point being surpassed, beyond which ocean water penetrates unlimitedly beneath the ice sheet, through a galloping melting process,” says the study.

Antarctic ice sheets sit on bedrock and extend beyond the coast to float out to sea.

Previous studies have shown that warm seawater is seeping into the “grounding zone” (where land and ice meet) and inland from beneath floating ice.

As the water warms, even a fraction, the intrusion accelerates from short distances of 100 meters (330 feet) to tens of kilometers (miles), melting the ice along the way by heating it from below, explained the lead author of the study, Alexander Bradley.

“Every tenth of a degree (of warming) brings these kinds of processes closer together, these tipping points,” said Bradley, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey.

The risk of sea level rise arises when accelerated melting outpaces the formation of new ice on the continent.

Some areas of Antarctica are more vulnerable to this process than others due to the shape of the land mass, which has valleys and cavities where sea water can accumulate beneath the ice.

The Pine Island Glacier, currently the largest contributor to sea level rise in Antarctica, is at high risk of melting due to the slope of the terrain allowing more seawater to enter, according to the study.

Scientific models need to be updated to account for the melt to better predict and prepare for the risk of future sea level rise, Bradley said.

“And it really underscores the need for urgent climate action to prevent these tipping points from being surpassed,” he added.

