Another Alia Bhatt Deepfake Goes Viral, Fans Express Concern Over AI

Alia Bhatt’s deepfake video shows her getting ready in a black kurta

New Delhi:

Amidst dismay and outrage over a series of fake videos, actress Alia Bhatt has once again fallen victim to technology.

Alia Bhatt’s new deepfake shows her engaging in the ‘get ready with me’ trend in a video shared on Instagram. The video of her shows her getting ready in a black kurta and putting on makeup.

This is not the first time that a deepfake video of Alia has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt’s face merged with that of actor Wamiqa Gabbi had also gone viral. The other deepfake of her showed a woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt making obscene gestures.

Several Instagram users have reacted to Alia Bhatt’s deepfake video expressing concern over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“AI is getting dangerous day by day,” said one user. A second user said: “I’m scared of AI now.” “I really hope you have consent to use AI that uses real human faces,” said another friend of Alia Bhatt.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media made with artificial intelligence, using sophisticated algorithms to manipulate both visual and audio elements.

Deepfakes of several celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Tendulkar, had previously surfaced on the internet.

The government has advised all intermediaries, referring to social media platforms such as Instagram and X, to ensure that users “do not violate the prohibited content rule” of the IT Act, in a bid to combat the worrying trend of deepfakes.

The Center has said that creation and circulation of deepfakes carries a heavy penalty of fine of Rs 1 lakh and three years in jail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged the misuse of AI to create fake videos and termed it a “major concern”. “In times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology is used responsibly,” he warned.