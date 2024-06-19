Annu Kapoor’s ‘Hamare Baarah’ to release on Friday after court green light

The court said that three dialogues have been silenced.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court today allowed the release of the film ‘Hamar Baara’ on June 21 after the filmmakers agreed to make three changes. The court, after a thorough review, concluded that the film did not contain any objectionable content against the Quran or the Muslim community. Instead, the court found that the film was aimed at “the elevation of women.”

The court said three dialogues were silenced and all other controversial parts were removed. The court also recommended further editing to ensure that no scene is deemed offensive. For example, a scene in which a character threatens to kill his daughter while she invokes the name of God was flagged as potentially problematic. The court suggested that removing this line would not compromise the creative freedom of the filmmakers.

A division bench comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla said the film, starring actor Annu Kapoor, was a “thinking film” designed to engage the audience intellectually rather than being a mindless entertainer.

“In fact, the film seeks the upliftment of women. The film has a Maulana misinterpreting the Quran and in fact, a Muslim man opposes the same in the scene. So this shows that people should apply their mind and not blindly follow such Maulanas.” “said the high court.

The court addressed concerns raised by the petitioners, who claimed that the film was derogatory towards Muslims and distorted Islamic teachings. These objections led to the postponement of the film’s release. However, after reviewing the film following removal of objectionable content as mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the court found no reason to continue the ban.

The top court noted the premature release of the film’s trailer before CBFC certification, which contributed to the controversy. As a result, the court imposed a penalty on the filmmakers that was to be donated to a charity of the petitioners’ choosing, citing the “unpaid publicity” that the litigation had generated for the film.

“There has been an infringement in respect of the trailer. Therefore, you will have to pay something to a charity chosen by the petitioner. Costs will have to be paid. This litigation has given the film so much free publicity,” the court said. “We don’t think there is anything in the film that could incite violence. If we felt that way, we would be the first to oppose it. Indian audiences are not that gullible or that stupid.”

The official judgment will be available on the Bombay High Court website.