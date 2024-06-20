An old video of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni goes viral days after the G7 summit

Giorgia Meloni has captured global attention with a viral video from her youth.

The Internet has been flooded with videos showing the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, when she began her political career. The clips are doing the rounds just days after she welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit. A selfie and video of PM Modi and Mrs Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit also went viral on social media.

Meloni began her political career in 1992, and clips now circulating on X and other platforms show her holding meetings and addressing public rallies.

Many users praise Meloni’s appearance in the video, which they claim to be from the 1990s, describing her as “amazing” and “beautiful.” One user even commented that she looks like a “gangster lady” due to her confident demeanor and her leather jacket, in reference to popular characters from Hollywood movies of those decades.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister since October 2022, leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party. She started in the Youth Front at age 15 and rose through politics to become Minister of Youth under Berlusconi. During her tenure, she has implemented conservative policies such as strict immigration controls and pronatal measures. Economically, she has pushed for tax cuts and deregulation and opposed EU austerity. Meloni has also prioritized the defense of NATO amid global tensions.

