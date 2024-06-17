Amul asks for return of ice cream container after customer found centipede in it

The Noida food safety department has launched an investigation into the matter.

New Delhi:

Amul on Monday asked a Noida customer to return the ice cream container, in which she claimed to have found centipedes, for further investigation and claimed that it offers superior quality dairy products in both Indian and global markets.

A Noida woman claimed to have found a centipede inside a container of ice cream that she ordered through an instant delivery app, food safety officials said, launching an investigation into the matter.

In a post on X on June 15, the woman, who identified herself as Deepa Devi, shared an image showing the insect inside the tub of ice cream.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, regretted the inconvenience caused to the Noida customer.

In a statement, Amul said it immediately responded to the complaint on social media.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her due to this incident,” the statement said.

Amul said its team was continuously trying to contact the client and was allowed to meet after 9:30 pm on the same day (June 15).

“During our meeting with the client, we requested him to provide the said tub of ice cream for investigation, unfortunately, the client refused to provide it.

“Unless the customer’s complaint package is recovered, it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and therefore comment specifically on the issue involving the integrity of the package and supply chain as well,” Amul said.

During the interaction, the customer was briefed and assured about Amul’s state-of-the-art ISO certified plants, which are automated and undergo numerous stringent quality checks before offering any product for sale to its esteemed customers.

Amul also invited the client to visit its plant to assure him about the quality processes being followed.

Amul assured customers about the superior quality of Amul ice cream.

Amul highlighted that it is among the most trusted brands in India and is owned by 36 lakh farmers. It markets 22 billion packets of Amul products annually in 50 countries with the highest quality and food safety standards from 100 dairies across India.

“We would like to assure you that we take utmost care to ensure that our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers on a daily basis,” Amul said.

The cooperative organization asked the customer to return the tub of ice cream for a thorough investigation.

“Once we receive the customer’s complaint package, we will investigate the matter from all angles and again communicate the findings to our customers,” Amul said.

