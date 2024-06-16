Amit Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir security and Amarnath Yatra preparation after four terror attacks

Home Minister Amit Shah met senior security officials at the high-level meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the Indian security establishment met this morning in a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where four terror attacks in a week have sparked the alarms.

The meeting, which was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Ajay Bhalla, comes less than a fortnight before the Amarnath Yatra, known to attract to thousands of pilgrims.

Top security officials who attended the meeting include Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff (designate) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, and CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh.

The Union Territory is on high alert after four terror attacks last week. Nine pilgrims were killed and 41 others injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi on June 9. One CRPF personnel was killed and several others injured in the other attacks.

The back-to-back attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have become a key challenge for Narendra Modi’s third government, which has repeatedly shown the relative calm in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was revoked in 2019.

Soon after starting his third term, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation in the Union Territory.

The attacks have also raised security concerns around the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on June 29 and will continue until August 19. Pilgrims to the cave shrine travel through two routes in Jammu and Kashmir: Baltal and Pahalgam. Last year, more than 4 lakh people visited the shrine.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said the focus is on coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of pilgrims.