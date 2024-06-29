Amit Shah: BJP will fight Haryana elections alone under Nayab Saini’s leadership

The BJP was in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party until earlier this year.

The BJP has halved the number of votes in Haryana in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, following the landslide victory in 2019, but the party has reposed its trust in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and declared that the Assembly elections to be held later this year will be contested under his leadership. Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, who had been the state’s chief minister since 2014, in March.

Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that the party will go alone in the upcoming elections. The BJP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party after it failed to win a majority on its own in the 2019 Assembly elections, and Dushyant Chautala was appointed deputy chief minister.

The alliance was called off when Saini became the chief minister, apparently following a disagreement over the distribution of seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers after a meeting of the party’s expanded state executive in Panchkula on Saturday, Shah said in Hindi: “Remove all doubts from your mind, we will not go with anyone (in an alliance for the upcoming elections). “We don’t need crutches. We will form a BJP government with an absolute majority. We will win the trust of voters in Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nayab Singh Saini.”

Nayab Singh Saini, 54, is an influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, and was a Lok Sabha MP before assuming the top job in the state.

Mr Khattar, who is now a Union Minister, was present at the party meeting, which was also attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana and co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, among others.

The upcoming elections in Haryana will be crucial for the BJP, especially since it won only five of the state’s 10 Lok Sabha seats after sweeping all of them in 2019. Along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which will also see Assembly elections this year , will be an opportunity for the party to show that it remains popular with voters after failing, for the first time in 10 years, to achieve a majority on its own in the general election.

In Haryana, the BJP is facing a challenge from the Congress, which has been emboldened after winning the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The ruling party’s former ally, the Jannayak Janta Party, has also announced that it will support the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, the date of which is yet to be announced. One seat in the state’s Upper House fell vacant by Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, who was elected as an MP from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

Mr Chautala ruled out an alliance with the BJP and said the JJP will take feedback from its workers and then decide whether to partner with any other party.