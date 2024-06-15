Amid water crisis, Delhi’s appeal to Haryana rests on ‘humanitarian ground’

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi urged Haryana to release water on “humanitarian lands” as the national capital suffers from a severe water crisis.

As Delhi residents reel under the double blow of a heat wave and a water crisis, the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital and told Haryana to facilitate its flow. The court stated that shortage of drinking water has become an “existential problem” in Delhi.

Himachal said it has released the water, but it will flow through Haryana. The AAP government has been accusing BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water.