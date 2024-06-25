Amid talks between govt and opposition over president, Om Birla meets PM

New Delhi:

Amid uncertainty over who will be nominated as Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP’s Om Birla, who was president in the NDA’s previous term, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The two leaders held talks ahead of the second day of the Parliament session. There is speculation that the BJP might re-nominate Mr. Birla for the Speaker’s post.

The opposition INDIA bloc is unlikely to contest the post and the NDA candidate is likely to be elected unopposed, sources said before filing the nomination for the key post.

However, the opposition has demanded that they be given the option of choosing the vice president.