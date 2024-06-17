Amid strained relations, PM Modi’s Eid message to Maldives president

India extended olive branch by inviting Maldives president to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, even as relations between the two nations have deteriorated since the pro-China president took office in November last year.

In a press release, the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives shared the Prime Minister’s Eid wishes to the President and people of Maldives.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Honorable Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency the President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government and people of the Republic of Maldives,” it said in a publish in X.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi “emphasized the values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, embodied by this festival, which are essential to building a peaceful and inclusive world.”

“The Prime Minister also highlighted the celebration of the festival, as part of India’s multicultural heritage, across the length and breadth of India with fervor and joy,” the message said.

Shortly after being elected, Muizzu demanded the complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the archipelago. Amid rising tensions, Indian tourists had announced a boycott of the island nation after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep.

But India extended an olive branch to him by inviting him to Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Union Minister S Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with the President of Maldives while he was in New Delhi. “Delighted to visit President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives in New Delhi today. We look forward to India and Maldives working together closely,” he had said in ‘X’.