Amid row over speaker choice, argument between Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi:

A resurgent opposition in the Lok Sabha saw evidence of a broader consultation mechanism among allies on Tuesday when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee were seen discussing K Suresh’s nomination for the Speaker position, a move that has been described as unilateral by Mr. Banerjee’s party.

As the oath-taking ceremony of the remaining 281 MPs took place, the camera focused on Gandhi and Banerjee, who were sitting in the front row of the opposition benches and could be seen engaged in lively conversation. Sources said the two leaders were discussing Congress’ nomination of its leader K Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Congress decision, which will force an election for the Speaker’s post for the first time since 1976, has irked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which has said it was not consulted on the issue and will take a call. on supporting Mr. Suresh.

The Congress, which had expected Suresh to also be named acting president, said it decided to nominate him for the post at the last minute when the government did not respond to its demand for the post of vice president. The vice president is traditionally a member of an opposition party. Suresh has also sought support from the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to NDTV, senior Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said: “I saw it on TV and I knew…Derek O’Brien came and asked me and I told him there was no discussion…We will have a meeting and “We will discuss (supporting Mr. Suresh) and our leader will take a call… it is a party decision.”

The spat between Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee comes against the backdrop of improving ties between the Trinamool Congress and the INDIA alliance following the Lok Sabha elections, in which the party had decided to go it alone, leading to speculations about if you planned to leave the country. political bloc. In a much better show, the INDIA alliance managed to win 232 seats, ensuring that the BJP did not win a majority on its own, and the NDA was reduced to 292 constituencies, 60 fewer than the 352 it had won in 2019.

The positions of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also been strengthened. The national party increased its numbers from 52 to 99, while Trinamool fought off a strong challenge from the BJP and won 29 seats, six more than in 2019.