Amid row over dark days of Emergency, PM Modi greets new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his condemnation of the Emergency. In his first move after assuming the key position, Birla called for a two-minute silence to honor those who suffered during the “dark days of the Emergency”.

Birla read a resolution condemning the Emergency in the Lok Sabha and spoke out against the then government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The move sparked a row and the House was adjourned amid an uproar from the opposition benches.

However, Prime Minister Modi backed Mr Birla and termed the “two minutes of silence” as a wonderful gesture.

“I am glad that your Honorable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the way democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to remain silent in honor of all those who suffered during those days,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago, but it is important for young people today to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled on, public opinion is repressed and institutions are destroyed. Events during the Emergency Emergency are an example of this. What a dictatorship is like,” he added.