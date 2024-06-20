Amid NET, NEET Row and UP cops’ 900-page chargesheet in police exam leak case

Amid a row over scrapping of UGC-NET exam and leak of NEET-UG paper, Uttar Pradesh police filed a 900-page chargesheet against 18 accused, including alleged mastermind Ravi Attri, in the leak of search documents for a UP police constable. qualifying exam.

An estimated 46 lakh people were affected after the cancellation of the exam; was scrapped days after candidates took the exam amid reports that the question paper had been leaked.

NDTV accessed footage from an ‘intensive session’, held two days before the exam, which showed dozens of young men and women sitting in rows on the grass and studying the leaked document.

Sources said each candidate promised to pay Rs 7 lakh after the exam, for which the question paper and answer keys were allegedly acquired by Ravi Attri, a resident of UP’s Greater Noida involved in a pre-exam paper leak case. to dental in 2015, and Abhishek Shukla. , by Prayagraj of UP.

There was an earlier (and unrelated) case of leaked documents for the same exam, in which 15 people were arrested. In that case, each aspirant had been asked to pay Rs 8 lakh.

That edition of the exam was also cancelled, after which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared: “There can be no compromise with the sanctity of exams. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances.” “.

UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak Charge Sheet

Among the details of this charge sheet is the location of the leak: a warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This was after a city-based company printed the questionnaires and before a transport and logistics company, Transport Corporation of India, could move them to UP.

Among the 18 arrested were Shivam Giri and Rohit Pandey, both then employees of TCI, and Abhishek Shukla, who quit his job in July last year. Mahendra Jind, the partner of a Delhi police officer who contacted the aspirants and offered them the leaked documents, was also arrested.

All the accused will also face charges under the Gangster Act, NDTV reported.

UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak Timeline

The 900-page charge sheet breaks down the sequence of events, spread over two years, in which the defendants allegedly conspired and developed their illegal operation.

March 2022: Shukla contacts Attri through an intermediary and is lured by promises of untold wealth if he can obtain a copy of the questionnaire. Attri tells Shukla that he will have so much money that he will not have to work during his lifetime and also offered him a government job.

They meet a year later, in July, and begin planning their operation.

November 2023: Attri and Shukla decide on a sum of Rs 5 lakh per aspirant and promise Giri (one of the TCI employees with access to the questionnaire) between Rs 15 and 20 lakh.

February 2024: The accused put their plan into action after the first set of sealed boxes containing the printed question papers arrived from the Ahmedabad-based printer.

Shukla and Attri, and two other accused, Rajiv Misra of Prayagraj and Shubham Mandal of Noida, meet late at night at the warehouse to open the sealed box.

Mandal was the expert in opening safes.

The defendants sneaked into the warehouse, identified a location where CCTV cameras would not detect them and grabbed some of the sealed boxes. Mandal and Attri opened them and Shukla took photographs of the questionnaires, which were then kept inside.

Mandal was careful to break the back of the box as the front was visibly sealed.

Days later they received information that another set of papers had arrived, but they could not execute the same plan because there were witnesses in the warehouse.

24 hours later they tried again and this time they were successful.

March 2024: Giri traveled to Ghaziabad in UP to meet Attri. But it was then that some of the accused, including Shukla, were arrested and the case was opened.

‘Anti-cheating bill?

Even as multiple document leak scandals rock the country, it is worth remembering that the Center passed an “anti-cheating” bill in February to check fraudulent practices like this – leaking of papers for government recruitment exams.

Under this bill, students who take competitive exams in good faith (i.e., not deliberately seeking to profit from cheating) will not be targeted. However, those who leak exams or alter answer sheets, in connivance with officials, will face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million rupees.

