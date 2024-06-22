Amid NEET-NET row, govt replaces examination body chief

The move comes hours after a committee was formed to make recommendations to improve the agency.

New Delhi:

In the face of protests in various parts of the country and attacks by the opposition, the Center has removed the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from his post amidst the controversy over the alleged irregularities in NEET and the cancellation of the UGC. -NET. Exam.

Subodh Kumar Singh, who was director general of the NTA, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. Mr. Kharola is the Chairman and Managing Editor of the Trade Promotion Organization of India and has been given additional charge as Director General of the NTA “till the appointment of an incumbent or until further orders.”

The move comes hours after the government constituted a committee that will give recommendations to improve the functioning of the agency and a day before around 1,500 students who had received grace marks for NEET re-take a test. The CSIR UGC NET exam, scheduled to be held from June 25 to 27, also had to be postponed on Friday due to “logistical reasons”.