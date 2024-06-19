Amid NEET fiasco, UGC-NET was canceled after ‘integrity of the exam was compromised’

The CBI will investigate the matter.

Even as the controversy over NEET threatens to reach a boiling point, the Education Ministry has canceled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, barely a day after it was held. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is conducted for assistant professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June exam was conducted on Tuesday in OMR (pencil and paper) mode in two shifts across the country.

“On June 19, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber ​​Crime Threat Analysis Unit of the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the examination. These prima facie contributions indicate that the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised,” he said.

The ministry said it was announcing the cancellation of the June 2024 exam “to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process” and that it will be held again on a date to be shared later.

There have been reports of the exam paper being leaked, but this was not confirmed by the ministry. He only said that the matter has been handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau for investigation.

The UGC-NET is held twice a year, in June and December.

On Tuesday, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar posted on junior and appointment as assistant professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as assistant professor and admission to the doctorate’ and (iii) ‘admission to Doctorate only’ in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) modality in two (02) different shifts. (09:30 am to 12:30 pm and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm).”

“The exam was conducted at 1,205 exam centers in 317 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates. Of the total registered candidates, around 81% appeared for the exam. Best wishes to all the candidates,” he wrote.