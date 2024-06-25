American woman disappears in Bahamas while attending yoga retreat

Taylor Casey was last seen Wednesday.

A 41-year-old American woman has been missing since last week after she traveled to the Bahamas to attend a yoga retreat. According NBC NewsTaylor Casey was last seen Wednesday on Paradise Island. She traveled to the Caribbean country for the Sivananda Ashram yoga retreat before “mysteriously disappearing.” In a statement, her family said they are “deeply concerned” for Ms. Casey’s safety and well-being. They believe the 41-year-old woman is in “danger” as she “would never disappear like this.”

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being. I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return,” the concerned mother said as the family urged anyone with information to introduce yourself. , according to him exit. “Taylor would never disappear like that,” she added.

On Tuesday, Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas also confirmed Casey’s disappearance and said it had asked police to investigate. According to the recall, the 41-year-old woman did not attend morning classes on Thursday after being last seen the night before. “The Ashram is asking anyone with information about Ms. Casey to contact local police. In the meantime, she is cooperating with authorities in their investigation,” the retreat center said, according to CBS News.

Casey’s family is expected to travel to the Caribbean country this week to help in the search. Her loved ones have described her as a light-skinned, slim-looking black American, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with natural and often covered hair. She is an “intelligent, deeply caring, thoughtful and joyful person” who has practiced yoga for 15 years, family members said.

Notably, Casey’s disappearance comes as the U.S. State Department warned travelers earlier this year to use extra caution in the Bahamas, including Nassau, due to crime. “Violent crimes, such as robberies, armed robberies and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas,” officials warned.