American tourist found dead on Greek island during heat wave, latest in series of disappearances

Two Americans and two other French tourists have also recently been reported missing.

An American tourist was found dead on a beach on a remote Greek island after disappearing amid a series of disappearances. According to the guardianThe man’s body was found on Sunday on a rocky and quite remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist.

The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, disappeared on the island after being last seen on June 11, when temperatures reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit. According to investigators, the man was staying with a Greek-American friend on the island before he disappeared. He was last seen alive in a tavern on Tuesday with two tourists who later left the island. More details about the victim, including name or hometown, were immediately available.

Mathraki has an estimated population of only 100 people and is located west of the island of Corfu, according to News from heaven.

It is the latest in a series of recent cases in which tourists on the Greek islands have died or gone missing. Before this, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist He was found on Saturday by a fire department drone lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters from the place where he was last observed last Sunday. Authorities said observers reported that the Dutch tourist had some difficulty walking due to the triple-digit heat that enveloped the islands.

Dr. Michael Mosley, prominent British television presenter and author, was also found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi. His body was found in a rocky area and investigators concluded that he died of natural causes on the day he disappeared.

Recently, the disappearance of an American tourist and two other Frenchmen has also been reported. They are all believed to have undertaken hikes in unusually high temperatures.

In particular, Greece is one of the countries most affected by global warming in Europe, and rising temperatures have led to deadly fires and erratic rainfall in recent years. Last Thursday, the famous Acropolis and other nearby tourist attractions were closed as winds from North Africa raised temperatures to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). Many primary schools and daycare centers across the country also closed to protect students from the heat.

Scientists warn that summer temperatures could rise by an average of 2 degrees until 2050. Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has attempted to create more shade by planting 2,000 trees.