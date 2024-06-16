American passenger who was taped for violent behavior on American Airlines flight faces record fine

She continued the violent behavior before she was sedated and taken off the plane.

A 34-year-old American woman has been sued for failing to pay an $81,950 fine for assaulting other passengers on an American Airlines flight in 2021, according to a report.

Heather Wells was accused of kicking and spitting on passengers on a Charlotte-bound flight she had boarded from Texas on July 7, 2021. Heather Wells was gagged and duct-taped to her seat after she tried to open the door of the plane halfway. -air.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had fined him $81,950, the highest ever imposed by the authority for violent behavior by a passenger, the New York Times said.

The FAA has sued her for not paying the fine.

She ordered an alcoholic drink and became “increasingly agitated and wanted to get off the plane,” according to the complaint.

The 34-year-old then tried to open the cabin’s front door while “yelling and shouting profanities.”

Heather Wells was restrained to her seat with duct tape and flexible handcuffs, but “continued kicking and spitting and attempted to bite and headbutt a flight attendant and passengers,” he said.

She continued the violent behavior before she was sedated and removed from the plane once it landed at the Charlotte airport.

The woman is fined up to $45,000 for assaulting and threatening crew members and posing “an imminent threat to the safety of the aircraft, crew and passengers,” $27,950 for attempting to open the door of the cabin during the flight and $9,000 for interfering with the duties of crew members, USA Today reported.